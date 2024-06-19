Left Menu

Man Arrested for Snatching Rifle of Special Police Officer in Doda

Mohd Rafi was arrested for snatching an AK-47 rifle from a Special Police Officer in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. A joint police and army team launched a search operation and recovered the weapon. Rafi’s interrogation will reveal the motive behind his actions.

PTI | Bhadarwah/Jammu | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:01 IST
Man Arrested for Snatching Rifle of Special Police Officer in Doda
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Mohd Rafi was arrested for snatching an AK-47 rifle from a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The frightening incident unfolded when Rafi, a resident of Trown village in Doda, gave a lift to SPO Sadar Hussain. Upon reaching Pul Doda, Hussain went to answer nature's call, giving Rafi the opportunity to abscond with the AK-47 rifle.

A joint team comprising the police and the Army sprang into action immediately, launching an extensive search across multiple forest areas. They eventually apprehended Rafi in the Masri forest area and recovered the weapon. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Javid Iqbal, stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further details will emerge post-interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024