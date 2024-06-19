Man Arrested for Snatching Rifle of Special Police Officer in Doda

In a dramatic turn of events, Mohd Rafi was arrested for snatching an AK-47 rifle from a Special Police Officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The frightening incident unfolded when Rafi, a resident of Trown village in Doda, gave a lift to SPO Sadar Hussain. Upon reaching Pul Doda, Hussain went to answer nature's call, giving Rafi the opportunity to abscond with the AK-47 rifle.

A joint team comprising the police and the Army sprang into action immediately, launching an extensive search across multiple forest areas. They eventually apprehended Rafi in the Masri forest area and recovered the weapon. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Javid Iqbal, stated that the investigation is ongoing, and further details will emerge post-interrogation.

