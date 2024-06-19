Acid Attack Shocks Marriage Procession

In a shocking incident, a marriage procession turned into a nightmare when unidentified assailants threw acid on the groom and two minor boys, police reported on Wednesday.

The horrifying event took place on Tuesday night when Sudama Gautam, the groom, was approached by two men who hurled acid at him from a plastic container.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh confirmed that the attack injured the groom and two boys. An FIR has been lodged under section 326A (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway.

