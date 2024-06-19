Acid Attack Shocks Marriage Procession
A man and two boys were injured during a marriage procession when two unidentified assailants threw acid on them. The groom, Sudama Gautam, was the primary target. Both attackers remain unidentified, and an FIR has been lodged under section 326A of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is ongoing.
In a shocking incident, a marriage procession turned into a nightmare when unidentified assailants threw acid on the groom and two minor boys, police reported on Wednesday.
The horrifying event took place on Tuesday night when Sudama Gautam, the groom, was approached by two men who hurled acid at him from a plastic container.
Additional Superintendent of Police Tejveer Singh confirmed that the attack injured the groom and two boys. An FIR has been lodged under section 326A (acid attack) of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway.
