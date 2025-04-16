Left Menu

Trump Threatens Harvard's Tax Status Over Campus Protests

President Donald Trump threatened Harvard with losing its tax-exempt status over its handling of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses. The Trump administration has criticized universities for supporting what it views as antisemitic and anti-American movements, linking them to Marxism and radical ideologies.

16-04-2025
U.S. President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Harvard University by threatening to revoke its tax-exempt status, demanding an apology from the institution. Harvard recently rebuffed efforts to comply with what it termed unlawful federal demands to modify their academic programs or risk losing federal grants.

The dispute follows a wider Trump administration rebuke of universities handling pro-Palestinian student protests, triggered by the 2023 Hamas-led incursion into Israel and retaliatory Israeli strikes on Gaza. Trump labeled these protests as anti-American and antisemitic, accusing universities of fostering Marxist and radical left-wing ideologies.

In a significant development, Columbia University has begun negotiations after the termination of $400 million in grants, mostly related to medical and scientific research, while Harvard grapples with potential repercussions. Confederate outlets among Trump's base have rallied behind the administration, branding higher education institutions as breeding grounds for dissension.

