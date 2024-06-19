NHRC Takes Action on Amazon India's Alleged Anti-Labour Practices

In a significant move, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Centre in response to alarming reports of alleged anti-labour practices at an Amazon India warehouse in Manesar, Haryana. The report, which has been disclosed on the NHRC's official website, highlights concerning labor conditions that could violate human rights and labour laws.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that a 24-year-old worker at the warehouse was required to pledge that they would not take toilet or water breaks until they finished unloading packages from trucks, post their 30-minute tea break. A female employee also reported the absence of restroom facilities on site.

Amazon has countered the allegations, stating that employees are free to take informal breaks and emphasizing the company's commitment to the safety and well-being of its workforce. The NHRC notice emphasizes the need for a detailed report from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment within a week.

