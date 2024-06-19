Left Menu

NHRC Takes Action on Amazon India's Alleged Anti-Labour Practices

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Centre following reports of anti-labour practices at an Amazon India warehouse in Haryana's Manesar. Allegations include denial of toilet and water breaks, and inadequate restroom facilities. Amazon has denied the claims, emphasizing employee well-being and infrastructure standards.

Updated: 19-06-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:53 IST
NHRC Takes Action on Amazon India's Alleged Anti-Labour Practices
In a significant move, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has summoned the Centre in response to alarming reports of alleged anti-labour practices at an Amazon India warehouse in Manesar, Haryana. The report, which has been disclosed on the NHRC's official website, highlights concerning labor conditions that could violate human rights and labour laws.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that a 24-year-old worker at the warehouse was required to pledge that they would not take toilet or water breaks until they finished unloading packages from trucks, post their 30-minute tea break. A female employee also reported the absence of restroom facilities on site.

Amazon has countered the allegations, stating that employees are free to take informal breaks and emphasizing the company's commitment to the safety and well-being of its workforce. The NHRC notice emphasizes the need for a detailed report from the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment within a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

