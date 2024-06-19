Left Menu

Bengali Filmstar Rituparna Sengupta Grilled by ED on Ration Scam

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities. She was asked about her relation with former minister Jyotipriyo Mallick and any financial transactions with the Food and Supplies Department. Sengupta denied involvement, submitting documents for verification.

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faced intense questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday concerning alleged multi-crore ration distribution irregularities.

The interrogation, which lasted over five hours, focused on her connections with former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who has been arrested in the case. Sengupta was specifically asked about potential financial transactions between her office and the Food and Supplies Department during Mallick's tenure. According to an ED officer, some transactions through her bank accounts were scrutinized, and she provided several documents for verification.

Sengupta maintained her innocence, stating, 'I have cooperated with them throughout and provided the necessary documents. I cannot discuss the matter further.' The actress, previously questioned in 2019 regarding the Rose Valley chit-fund case, had requested a reschedule for her ED appearance from June 5 due to being in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

