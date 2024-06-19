Major Boost for Forensic Infrastructure with Rs 2254.43 Crore Scheme Approval

The Indian government has taken a significant step towards strengthening forensic science infrastructure by approving a Rs 2254.43 crore scheme. Announced during a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme (NFlES) will roll out from 2024 to 2029.

This mammoth financial outlay will go towards developing new campuses and laboratories under the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and setting up Central Forensic Science Laboratories across the country. Enhancements to the existing NFSU Delhi campus are also part of the scheme.

With an increasing workload due to new criminal laws mandating forensic investigation for serious offences, the scheme aims to address the shortage of trained forensic professionals and improve the criminal justice system's efficiency. The initiative is expected to elevate the conviction rate to over 90 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)