Protest in Kishangarh Over Suspicion of Cow Remains Dispersed by Police

In Kishangarh town of Ajmer district, locals mounted a protest on Wednesday after suspicions were raised about animal remains falling from a motorcycle, believed to be cow remains, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kishangarh) Mahipal Chaudhary reported that a bike rider heading to a vegetable market had animal remains fall from his vehicle, leading some to conjecture that they were from a cow, prompting shop closures in protest.

The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Examination at a veterinary hospital later confirmed the remains were not from a cow. The bike rider and the shopkeeper from whom he bought the meat are in custody and under interrogation.

A vehicle belonging to Kishangarh (Rural) Circle Officer was damaged in the commotion, and its driver was attacked. A case has been registered against 10-15 individuals for damage to government property, obstructing government work, and attacking a government employee. Three have been detained so far.

