Left Menu

Protest in Kishangarh Over Suspicion of Cow Remains Dispersed by Police

In Kishangarh town, locals protested on Wednesday over suspicions that animal remains from a motorcycle were from a cow. Police used force to disperse the crowd. However, veterinary examination confirmed the remains were from another animal. Several individuals were detained, with charges filed against 10-15 people.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:17 IST
Protest in Kishangarh Over Suspicion of Cow Remains Dispersed by Police
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Kishangarh town of Ajmer district, locals mounted a protest on Wednesday after suspicions were raised about animal remains falling from a motorcycle, believed to be cow remains, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kishangarh) Mahipal Chaudhary reported that a bike rider heading to a vegetable market had animal remains fall from his vehicle, leading some to conjecture that they were from a cow, prompting shop closures in protest.

The police had to use force to disperse the crowd. Examination at a veterinary hospital later confirmed the remains were not from a cow. The bike rider and the shopkeeper from whom he bought the meat are in custody and under interrogation.

A vehicle belonging to Kishangarh (Rural) Circle Officer was damaged in the commotion, and its driver was attacked. A case has been registered against 10-15 individuals for damage to government property, obstructing government work, and attacking a government employee. Three have been detained so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024