Teen Murdered in Delhi After Juvenile Release
A 17-year-old boy in northwest Delhi was allegedly stabbed to death by two people just a month after his release from a juvenile home for an attempted murder charge. Police suspect rival group involvement. An FIR has been registered and a team has been formed to apprehend the suspects.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy, previously accused in an attempt-to-murder case, was allegedly stabbed to death by two individuals in Delhi's Mahendra Park area, confirmed police authorities on Wednesday.
The teenager, released from a juvenile home a month ago, was found with multiple stab wounds near the NDPL office at noon. Medical officials at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital declared him dead upon arrival.
Police suspect the involvement of a rival group and have registered an FIR. A special team has been constituted to capture the perpetrators.
