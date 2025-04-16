Left Menu

Maharashtra Revenue Officer Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Domestic Scandal

A Tahsildar in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife with a pistol. The officer, Avinash Shembatwad, was detained after a complaint filed by his wife, leading to charges of attempted murder and domestic violence against him and his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:18 IST
Maharashtra Revenue Officer Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Domestic Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A revenue department officer, identified as 34-year-old Tahsildar Avinash Shembatwad, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and brandishing a pistol, posing an attempted murder threat in Maharashtra's Nanded district, according to police on Wednesday.

Shembatwad, a Nanded city resident, is currently serving in Dhanora, a Naxal-affected area in Gadchiroli district. His wife's complaint led to the registration of an FIR against him and his family for domestic violence and attempt to murder.

The wife approached the Shivajinagar police on April 13, accusing Shembatwad of mental and physical abuse due to her inability to conceive. Subsequently, Shembatwad and his family were charged under relevant sections, and he was placed in 14-day judicial custody as investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025