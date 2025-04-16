Maharashtra Revenue Officer Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Domestic Scandal
A Tahsildar in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife with a pistol. The officer, Avinash Shembatwad, was detained after a complaint filed by his wife, leading to charges of attempted murder and domestic violence against him and his family.
- Country:
- India
A revenue department officer, identified as 34-year-old Tahsildar Avinash Shembatwad, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife and brandishing a pistol, posing an attempted murder threat in Maharashtra's Nanded district, according to police on Wednesday.
Shembatwad, a Nanded city resident, is currently serving in Dhanora, a Naxal-affected area in Gadchiroli district. His wife's complaint led to the registration of an FIR against him and his family for domestic violence and attempt to murder.
The wife approached the Shivajinagar police on April 13, accusing Shembatwad of mental and physical abuse due to her inability to conceive. Subsequently, Shembatwad and his family were charged under relevant sections, and he was placed in 14-day judicial custody as investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
