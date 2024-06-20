Left Menu

Clash at Kedarnath: Senior Officer Detained by Angry Priests and Traders

Senior IAS officer Arvind Pandey was detained by priests and traders in Kedarnath during a visit, over grievances related to ongoing demolition work. The situation was resolved after the intervention of local authorities who promised to address the issues.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:17 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:17 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, senior IAS officer Arvind Pandey found himself at the center of controversy when he was detained by aggrieved priests and traders in Kedarnath on Wednesday. Pandey, who had come to pay obeisance at the Himalayan temple, was confronted by locals upset over unfulfilled promises and demolition work affecting their livelihoods.

The situation escalated as Pandey was barred from leaving for several hours. Local authorities, including Ukhimath SDM Anil Shukla, intervened to defuse the tension by assuring the protesters that their grievances would be taken up with the state government.

Rajkumar Tiwari, president of the Kedar Sabha, noted that the agitation stemmed from unmet promises made by Pandey during his tenure as additional secretary in the state government. Roads had been dug up in front of shops and residences, causing significant disruption at the onset of the Yatra season. The standoff, lasting eight hours, underscores the persistent frustrations of local residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

