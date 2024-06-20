ED Raids Premises of Telangana MLA in Illegal Mining Probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday initiated a high-profile search operation on properties linked to Telangana BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his brother, Gudem Madhusudan Reddy. The operation is part of an ongoing probe into an alleged illegal mining money laundering case, official sources revealed.

Mahipal Reddy, who represents the Patancheru constituency in the state assembly, has come under scrutiny as nearly seven to eight locations, including the premises of a quarrying firm associated with Madhusudan Reddy, are being thoroughly investigated, the sources added.

The ED's money laundering case follows a state police FIR concerning purported illegal mining activities. It is noteworthy that Madhusudan Reddy was apprehended by the police in March during this extensive investigation.

