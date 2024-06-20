Global FDI Declines Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 2% last year to $1.3 trillion, the U.N. trade body said on Thursday, citing increasing geopolitical tensions amid a slowing global economy.

However, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said a return to modest FDI growth in 2024 was possible, citing "the easing of financial conditions and concerted efforts towards investment facilitation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)