Left Menu

Global FDI Declines Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped by 2% last year to $1.3 trillion due to increasing geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy. Despite the decline, the UNCTAD predicts a modest return to FDI growth in 2024, driven by easing financial conditions and investment facilitation efforts.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:01 IST
Global FDI Declines Amid Geopolitical Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) fell by 2% last year to $1.3 trillion, the U.N. trade body said on Thursday, citing increasing geopolitical tensions amid a slowing global economy.

However, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said a return to modest FDI growth in 2024 was possible, citing "the easing of financial conditions and concerted efforts towards investment facilitation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024