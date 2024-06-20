Deadly Explosion in Montenegro's Historical Capital Sparks Investigation

An explosion in central Montenegro's historical capital of Cetinje killed two and seriously injured three on Thursday, according to police reports.

The blast, described by state television RTCG as a bomb, is suspected to be connected to criminal gangs involved in drug smuggling, with some victims recently released from prison.

Authorities have sealed off the area around Cetinje town's sports hall and launched an investigation into the type and cause of the explosion. Montenegro, a NATO member and EU candidate, faces pressure to combat rampant organized crime and corruption to join the European Union.

