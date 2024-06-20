Left Menu

Mystery Murders Shock Hoysala Nagar: Investigation Underway

Two men were found dead with bullet injuries in Hassan's Hoysala Nagar. Authorities suspect it to be a case of murder and suicide. The deceased, Sharafat Ali and Asif, had an altercation before the incident. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 20-06-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 15:15 IST
Mystery Murders Shock Hoysala Nagar: Investigation Underway
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were discovered dead with gunshot wounds in the district headquarters town of Hassan on Thursday, police reported.

Authorities are treating the incident as a potential murder-suicide case. Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha M S stated that the deceased arrived in Hoysala Nagar by car and engaged in a heated argument near a plot.

Shortly after, residents nearby heard gunfire. One man was found dead outside the car, the other inside. 'It seems the individual inside the car shot the other man before turning the gun on himself. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the precise circumstances,' Sujeetha confirmed. The victims were identified as Sharafat Ali from Hassan and Asif from Bengaluru, police sources revealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024