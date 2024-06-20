Mystery Murders Shock Hoysala Nagar: Investigation Underway

Two men were discovered dead with gunshot wounds in the district headquarters town of Hassan on Thursday, police reported.

Authorities are treating the incident as a potential murder-suicide case. Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sujeetha M S stated that the deceased arrived in Hoysala Nagar by car and engaged in a heated argument near a plot.

Shortly after, residents nearby heard gunfire. One man was found dead outside the car, the other inside. 'It seems the individual inside the car shot the other man before turning the gun on himself. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the precise circumstances,' Sujeetha confirmed. The victims were identified as Sharafat Ali from Hassan and Asif from Bengaluru, police sources revealed.

