PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Infrastructure Boost Amidst Crime Crackdown
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Varanasi, addressing both crime and infrastructure. While demanding strict action against those involved in a recent rape case, he also launched and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects, including roads, power stations, and educational institutions, to spearhead a transformation in the city.
Upon his arrival in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was promptly briefed by local authorities on a grim criminal rape incident. He urged them to enforce the toughest measures against the offenders and explore solutions to prevent future occurrences. Out of 23 accused, nine have been taken into custody, with further arrests anticipated.
The incident was reported to have occurred over multiple days, with the victim found unconscious on April 4. In response to the grave situation, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister joined Modi, who was also slated to inaugurate several crucial infrastructure projects, aimed at bolstering the city's development.
Modi's agenda included laying the foundation for roads, bridges, and power stations, as well as inaugurating various educational and sports facilities. These initiatives are poised to improve connectivity and public amenities in Varanasi. He also announced plans to enhance security installations and renovate educational infrastructures to foster a more vibrant community.
