Man Evicts Elderly Parents in Heated Dispute Over Family Business

A 44-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been accused of evicting his elderly parents following a dispute over the management of their family-owned businesses. An FIR has been lodged against him under multiple IPC sections and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:07 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In a startling turn of events, police have registered an FIR against a 44-year-old man accused of throwing his elderly parents out of their home in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The dispute reportedly erupted over the management of family-owned restaurants, bars, and resorts, causing a heated argument between the 75-year-old father and his son.

The disagreement escalated last month after the father, who also serves as the president of a local senior citizens' association, demanded financial accounts from his son. Matters took a violent turn when the son allegedly hurled objects at his father and subsequently changed the locks on their property.

The elderly couple, now under the care of their daughter, who is a doctor, has filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case against their son. The charges include multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

