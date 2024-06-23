Left Menu

Tragic Accident: NCP MLA's Nephew Arrested After Fatal Collision

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Pune district where a 19-year-old man was killed after his motorbike was hit by a car allegedly driven by the nephew of NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil. The accused, Mayur Mohite, was arrested for driving on the wrong side of the road.

Tragic Accident: NCP MLA's Nephew Arrested After Fatal Collision
A 19-year-old man was killed after a car, reportedly driven by Mayur Mohite, the nephew of an NCP MLA, hit his motorbike on a highway in Maharashtra's Pune district.

Police arrested Mohite following the incident on Saturday, citing his car was speeding on the wrong side of the road. Khed NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil described the incident as unfortunate and vowed not to support any wrongdoing.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mauje Eklahare village on the Pune-Nashik highway in Ambegaon taluka. The victim was identified as Om Bhalerao.

Senior police officials stated that the car, a Fortuner, collided head-on with the motorbike as Mohite was en route to Manchar village. The motorcyclist was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Mohite has been arrested and a case registered against him under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 304 A, and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Preliminary investigations suggested Mohite was not under the influence of alcohol, though his blood samples have been collected for confirmation.

Legislator Dilip Mohite Patil assured reporters that although the incident is regrettable, he will not endorse any misdeeds. He affirmed his nephew, who is currently in police custody, does not consume alcohol. A separate incident on May 19 saw two IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar killed by a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old, who was later apprehended.

