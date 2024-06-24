Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: Maharashtra Excise Seizes Over Rs 31 Lakh Worth of Illegal Alcohol

Maharashtra excise department raided illegal liquor manufacturing hubs in Thane and Raigad, seizing alcohol and materials worth over Rs 31 lakh. Led by State Excise Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi, the operation destroyed 600 litres of hand furnace liquor and over 69,000 litres of chemicals. Multiple legal cases were registered.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:40 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: Maharashtra Excise Seizes Over Rs 31 Lakh Worth of Illegal Alcohol
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra excise department has executed a significant crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing hubs within Thane and Raigad districts, disposing of alcohol and other materials valued at over Rs 31 lakh, according to officials on Monday.

State Excise Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi led the operation on Saturday. The extensive exercise, involving nearly 130 personnel, utilized boats at certain locations, as detailed in a release by the Thane District Information Office.

The raiding teams successfully destroyed nearly 600 litres of illegally produced hand furnace liquor, in addition to over 69,000 litres of various chemicals and other materials. Numerous distilleries were also obliterated during the operation. So far, more than 30 cases have been lodged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Indian Penal Code, and other relevant legal provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024