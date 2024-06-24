Crackdown on Illicit Liquor: Maharashtra Excise Seizes Over Rs 31 Lakh Worth of Illegal Alcohol

The Maharashtra excise department has executed a significant crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing hubs within Thane and Raigad districts, disposing of alcohol and other materials valued at over Rs 31 lakh, according to officials on Monday.

State Excise Commissioner Dr. Vijay Suryavanshi led the operation on Saturday. The extensive exercise, involving nearly 130 personnel, utilized boats at certain locations, as detailed in a release by the Thane District Information Office.

The raiding teams successfully destroyed nearly 600 litres of illegally produced hand furnace liquor, in addition to over 69,000 litres of various chemicals and other materials. Numerous distilleries were also obliterated during the operation. So far, more than 30 cases have been lodged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, Indian Penal Code, and other relevant legal provisions.

