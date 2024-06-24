Delhi Ministers Urge PM Modi to Address National Capital's Water Crisis

Amid growing concerns over Delhi's water crisis, cabinet ministers have reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging prompt resolution. This announcement was made by Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

During a press conference, the ministers noted that Atishi's ongoing indefinite fast has entered its fourth day and her health is worsening.

A meeting held at the hunger strike site in Jangpura's Bhogal led to the decision to formally request the Prime Minister's intervention. 'We invite Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and officials to Wazirabad and Bawana to review water flow metrics and river levels firsthand,' Rai stated.

Emphasizing the need for Delhi to receive its fair water share, the minister also announced a candlelight march in support of Atishi's protest.

