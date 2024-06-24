Pune Bar Bust: 8 Arrested, 4 Policemen Suspended Amid Drug Probe

In a significant crackdown, eight individuals, including the owners and employees of the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) in Pune, have been arrested. This action followed the discovery that the establishment operated well beyond the permissible hours, remaining open until 5 am on Sunday, as stated by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The arrests were triggered by a viral video, which purportedly showed patrons with a drug-like substance at the bar, located on Fergusson College Road. In response, four police personnel from the Shivajinagar police station were suspended for their alleged negligence during the night shift.

Adding to the chaos, members of the right-wing outfit Patit Pavan Sanghatana vandalized the bar's property on Monday, hurling stones and damaging the establishment's board and plant pots. Pune MP and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol has called for intensified anti-narcotics measures in the city, including comprehensive searches of colleges, pubs, and hotels.

