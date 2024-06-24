Kerala Government Face Heat Over Muthalapozhi Tragedies

The Kerala government faces severe criticism from the opposition Congress-led UDF for its inability to prevent recurring boat capsizes and tragedies in Muthalapozhi harbour. Accusations of inadequate safety measures and failed promises led to a walkout during the Assembly session on Monday.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan defended the government's efforts, citing ongoing dredging activities and a proposed Rs 164 crore project aimed at providing a permanent solution. While the opposition claimed that the government had only convened meetings without taking substantial action, Cheriyan assured the House that a long-term solution would be achieved within one and a half years.

The debate intensified as the opposition highlighted alarming statistics, including 73 deaths and 120 boat accidents over recent years, accusing the government of complacency and colluding with corporate entities like Adani Ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)