Kerala Government Face Heat Over Muthalapozhi Tragedies

The Kerala government is under fire for failing to prevent recurring boat capsizes and deaths in Muthalapozhi harbour. The opposition Congress-led UDF walked out of the Assembly, criticizing the government's inaction and inadequate safety measures, despite assurances and ongoing efforts to resolve the issue.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government faces severe criticism from the opposition Congress-led UDF for its inability to prevent recurring boat capsizes and tragedies in Muthalapozhi harbour. Accusations of inadequate safety measures and failed promises led to a walkout during the Assembly session on Monday.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan defended the government's efforts, citing ongoing dredging activities and a proposed Rs 164 crore project aimed at providing a permanent solution. While the opposition claimed that the government had only convened meetings without taking substantial action, Cheriyan assured the House that a long-term solution would be achieved within one and a half years.

The debate intensified as the opposition highlighted alarming statistics, including 73 deaths and 120 boat accidents over recent years, accusing the government of complacency and colluding with corporate entities like Adani Ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

