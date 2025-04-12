Appeals Court Ruling: Trump's CFPB Layoffs Permitted, Abolition Barred

The Trump administration can lay off CFPB workers but cannot abolish the agency, an appeals court decided Friday. Created post-financial crisis to regulate consumer finance, CFPB has been a GOP target over accountability issues and alleged overreach.

In February, Trump called for the agency's elimination. However, a federal judge halted steps toward dismantlement, including mass dismissals and work stoppages, after the White House motioned against a March injunction.

The court upheld layoffs yet supported preventing work stoppages, including through stop-work orders or administrative leave, maintaining CFPB's key functions.

