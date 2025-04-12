Left Menu

Political Uproar in Kerala Over Protest Image Row

A protest march in Kerala's Kozhikode district against the Waqf Bill has sparked controversy after images of extremist leaders were displayed. The incident has led to criticism from various political parties and raised concerns about appeasement policies fostering extremist groups in the state.

Updated: 12-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 22:37 IST
A recent protest against the Waqf Bill in Kozhikode, Kerala, has sparked a political firestorm following the display of images depicting leaders of extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The protest, organized by the Solidarity Youth Movement and the Students Islamic Organisation—affiliates of Jamaat-e-Islami—drew sharp criticism, notably from the BJP, which accused both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF of perpetuating extremist presence in Kerala through appeasement and vote bank politics.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders and influential Muslim scholars have condemned the act, warning that such displays could provide right-wing factions with propaganda ammunition. Despite the backlash, Solidarity defended their protest, emphasizing their stance against perceived threats to the Muslim community's existence and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

