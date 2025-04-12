Political Uproar in Kerala Over Protest Image Row

A recent protest against the Waqf Bill in Kozhikode, Kerala, has sparked a political firestorm following the display of images depicting leaders of extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The protest, organized by the Solidarity Youth Movement and the Students Islamic Organisation—affiliates of Jamaat-e-Islami—drew sharp criticism, notably from the BJP, which accused both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF of perpetuating extremist presence in Kerala through appeasement and vote bank politics.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders and influential Muslim scholars have condemned the act, warning that such displays could provide right-wing factions with propaganda ammunition. Despite the backlash, Solidarity defended their protest, emphasizing their stance against perceived threats to the Muslim community's existence and pride.

