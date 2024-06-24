PM Modi Hails Commencement of 18th Lok Sabha, Emphasizes Commitment to Democracy

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the commencement of the 1st session of the 18th Lok Sabha, marking a significant day in India’s parliamentary democracy. For the first time since independence, the oath ceremony will take place in the new Parliament. “On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs and congratulate everyone,” the Prime Minister stated.

Highlighting the formation of the new Parliament as a means to fulfill the resolutions of the common man, PM Modi underscored the opportunity to achieve new heights with renewed zeal. He emphasized that the 18th Lok Sabha is beginning its journey to realize the goal of building a developed India by 2047. The Prime Minister took pride in the conduct of the world's largest election, with over 65 crore voters participating, noting that it is only the second time since independence that a government has been elected for a third consecutive term, a milestone reached after 60 years.

Expressing gratitude to the citizens, PM Modi said the election of the government for a third term is a validation of its intentions, policies, and dedication. He reiterated the importance of consensus in running a country, emphasizing the government’s constant effort to serve Maa Bharati by fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore citizens.

The Prime Minister celebrated the induction of numerous young MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha. He elaborated on the significance of the number 18 in Indian traditions, referencing the 18 chapters of the Gita, 18 Puranas, and the legal voting age of 18. He proclaimed, “The 18th Lok Sabha is the Amrit Kaal of India. The formation of this Lok Sabha is also an auspicious sign.”

PM Modi reminded the nation of the dark days of the emergency rule that began on June 25, fifty years ago, when democracy was suppressed. He urged the citizens to resolve to protect India’s democracy and ensure that such an event never recurs. “We will take the resolution of a vibrant democracy and fulfill the dreams of the common people according to the Constitution of India,” he asserted.

Acknowledging the increased responsibility of the government, PM Modi assured the citizens that the government would work three times harder to meet their expectations. He encouraged all MPs to seize this opportunity for public welfare and service, urging them to act in the public interest.

The Prime Minister called on the opposition to play their role fully and uphold the dignity of democracy. “People want substance instead of slogans,” he remarked, expressing confidence that MPs will meet the expectations of the citizens.

PM Modi concluded by stressing the collective responsibility of all Members of Parliament to realize a developed India and strengthen public trust. He highlighted the progress of 25 crore citizens rising out of poverty, inspiring belief in India’s potential to eradicate poverty soon. “The people of our country, 140 crore citizens, do not hold back in working hard. We should provide them with maximum opportunities,” he emphasized. The Prime Minister ended his address by congratulating the MPs and urging them to fulfill their responsibilities with utmost dedication.