INS Sunayna Concludes Successful Visit to Mauritius

In an outreach program at Gayasingh Ashram in Port Louis, the ship's crew conducted medical screenings for the elderly and distributed provisions, extending a helping hand to the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:58 IST
The visit of INS Sunayna to Mauritius reaffirms the close bond of friendship and interoperability between the two maritime nations. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
INS Sunayna concluded its visit to Port Louis, Mauritius on June 22, 2024. The two-day visit featured active participation by Indian Navy and Mauritius National Coast Guard (MNCG) personnel in a joint yoga session to celebrate the International Day of Yoga and various sports fixtures.

During the visit, Commanding Officer INS Sunayna, Commander Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, met with the Indian High Commissioner, Mrs. K. Nandini Singla, and the Commissioner of Police, MPF Mr. Anil Kr. Dip. These interactions emphasized operational engagement and confidence-building measures focusing on various aspects of maritime security. The crew also engaged in a friendly volleyball match with the Mauritius Coast Guard.

In an outreach program at Gayasingh Ashram in Port Louis, the ship's crew conducted medical screenings for the elderly and distributed provisions, extending a helping hand to the local community. Additionally, the ship was open to visitors, with over 200 guests coming onboard. Visitors were given guided tours and briefed on the ship's capabilities.

Following its departure from Port Louis, INS Sunayna began the next phase of joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance of Mauritius, with MNCG sea riders embarking on the ship for training exchanges. The visit of INS Sunayna to Mauritius reaffirms the close bond of friendship and interoperability between the two maritime nations.

