Left Menu

Assam and National Law University Join Forces for Revenue Officials' Legal Training

An MoU was signed between the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre and the National Law University and Judicial Academy to enhance the legal expertise of revenue officials. This partnership will involve organizing seminars, workshops, and training programs, focusing on policy, field research, and information sharing.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:56 IST
Assam and National Law University Join Forces for Revenue Officials' Legal Training
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

An MoU was signed on Monday between the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC) and the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA) to bolster the capacity-building training of the state's revenue officials.

The agreement seeks to elevate the legal expertise of these officials by offering consultancy on various legal aspects. Furthermore, this pact will encourage the exchange of both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, segregating the training paradigm into broad categories of policy and field research.

According to the MoU, ASSTC and NLUJAA will collaboratively organize seminars, conferences, workshops, training programs, and special lectures on topics of mutual interest to facilitate comprehensive learning and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024