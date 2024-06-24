Assam and National Law University Join Forces for Revenue Officials' Legal Training

An MoU was signed on Monday between the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC) and the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJAA) to bolster the capacity-building training of the state's revenue officials.

The agreement seeks to elevate the legal expertise of these officials by offering consultancy on various legal aspects. Furthermore, this pact will encourage the exchange of both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, segregating the training paradigm into broad categories of policy and field research.

According to the MoU, ASSTC and NLUJAA will collaboratively organize seminars, conferences, workshops, training programs, and special lectures on topics of mutual interest to facilitate comprehensive learning and development.

