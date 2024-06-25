Louisiana's Controversial Ten Commandments Law Sparks Heated Legal Battle

On Monday, civil liberties organizations launched a lawsuit challenging the newly enacted Louisiana law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

The contentious law, signed last week by Republican Governor Jeff Landry, has faced warnings of legal action from its opponents, who argue it breaches constitutional principles. The plaintiffs include parents of Louisiana public school children, the American Civil Liberties Union, Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Set to take effect next year, the law requires all public K-12 classrooms and state-funded universities to exhibit a poster-sized version of the Ten Commandments, displayed in a large, readable font. Detractors express concerns over violations of church-state separation and potential alienation of non-Christian students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)