Colombia Resumes Peace Talks with Splinter Rebel Group Amid Controversy

Colombia launched peace talks with the Second Marquetalia rebel group on Monday, as the administration of leftist President Gustavo Petro seeks to pacify violence-stricken rural areas despite numerous ceasefire attempts with various armed factions.

The announcement, made in Caracas, Venezuela, featured government officials and rebel leaders who had previously signed a 2016 peace deal but resumed fighting due to disillusionment with its implementation. "We aim to engage in politics without arms, conditional on the government honoring its commitments," stated the group's chief negotiator, Walter Mendoza.

The negotiations, controversial due to the group's historical connections with the former FARC and ongoing drug trafficking investigations, face criticism from opposition leaders who see this as leniency towards crime. Second Marquetalia leader Ivan Marquez, making his first public appearance since 2019, commended President Petro's efforts to address poverty and inequality while calling for constitutional reform to foster political agreements.

