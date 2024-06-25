Left Menu

Pantnagar Airport Official Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

Ashish Chausali, an official at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand, was found dead in his room, dressed in woman’s clothes. Police suspect suicide, but no note was found. Chausali had dinner with a friend and relative before locking himself in his room. His mobile phone is being examined for clues.

PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:01 IST
Pantnagar Airport Official Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances
  • Country:
  • India

An official at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand, Ashish Chausali, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police disclosed on Tuesday.

Chausali, dressed in woman's attire, including a 'bindi' and lipstick, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday. Superintendent of Police (city) Udham Singh Nagar district, Manoj Katyal, explained the situation, indicating potential suicide, though no note was left behind.

According to police reports, Chausali dined with a friend and relative before retiring to his locked room on Sunday night. When the room was forcibly opened on Monday, Chausali was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. Hailing from Pithoragarh, he served as assistant manager (air traffic control) at the airport. His wife, a school teacher, and their young daughter survive him. Authorities are currently examining Chausali's mobile phone for further insights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024