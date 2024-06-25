Pantnagar Airport Official Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances
Ashish Chausali, an official at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand, was found dead in his room, dressed in woman’s clothes. Police suspect suicide, but no note was found. Chausali had dinner with a friend and relative before locking himself in his room. His mobile phone is being examined for clues.
- Country:
- India
An official at Pantnagar Airport in Uttarakhand, Ashish Chausali, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police disclosed on Tuesday.
Chausali, dressed in woman's attire, including a 'bindi' and lipstick, was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Monday. Superintendent of Police (city) Udham Singh Nagar district, Manoj Katyal, explained the situation, indicating potential suicide, though no note was left behind.
According to police reports, Chausali dined with a friend and relative before retiring to his locked room on Sunday night. When the room was forcibly opened on Monday, Chausali was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. Hailing from Pithoragarh, he served as assistant manager (air traffic control) at the airport. His wife, a school teacher, and their young daughter survive him. Authorities are currently examining Chausali's mobile phone for further insights.
