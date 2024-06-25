Left Menu

Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has instructed the Delhi High Court to expedite the bail plea of Satyendar Jain, who is jailed for money laundering. The High Court had previously adjourned the plea for six weeks. The Enforcement Directorate was asked to file a status report by July 9.

Updated: 25-06-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:25 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday urged the Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti emphasized that bail matters should not be unnecessarily delayed.

Jain had filed an appeal to the Supreme Court contesting the six-week adjournment granted by the high court on his bail plea. He further suggested that his plea be tagged with a similar pending issue before the top court.

On May 28, the high court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a status report and requested Jain's nominal roll from prison, scheduling the next hearing for July 9. Jain was arrested by the ED in May 2022 following a CBI FIR from 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had previously been granted bail by a trial court in 2019.

