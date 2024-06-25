Spain's Political Parties Break Deadlock, Renew Judicial Institutions
Spain's ruling Socialist Party and the main opposition People's Party have reached an agreement to renew key judicial institutions after five years of deadlock. This deal also opens the door for future appointments to top positions, including the governor and deputy governor of the Bank of Spain.
MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) -
Spain's ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) and the main opposition People's Party have reached a deal to renew key judicial institutions, including the judges' governing body, after five years of deadlock, the PSOE said on Tuesday.
The deal between the country's two main parties paves the way for other agreements on appointments to top positions such as the governor and deputy governor of the Bank of Spain.
