Left Menu

Spain's Political Parties Break Deadlock, Renew Judicial Institutions

Spain's ruling Socialist Party and the main opposition People's Party have reached an agreement to renew key judicial institutions after five years of deadlock. This deal also opens the door for future appointments to top positions, including the governor and deputy governor of the Bank of Spain.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-06-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 20:51 IST
Spain's Political Parties Break Deadlock, Renew Judicial Institutions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Spain

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) -

Spain's ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) and the main opposition People's Party have reached a deal to renew key judicial institutions, including the judges' governing body, after five years of deadlock, the PSOE said on Tuesday.

The deal between the country's two main parties paves the way for other agreements on appointments to top positions such as the governor and deputy governor of the Bank of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024