Spain's Political Parties Break Deadlock, Renew Judicial Institutions

MADRID, June 25 (Reuters) -

Spain's ruling Socialist Party (PSOE) and the main opposition People's Party have reached a deal to renew key judicial institutions, including the judges' governing body, after five years of deadlock, the PSOE said on Tuesday.

The deal between the country's two main parties paves the way for other agreements on appointments to top positions such as the governor and deputy governor of the Bank of Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)