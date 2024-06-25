Major Reshuffle in Bihar IAS Officials: Chandrashekhar Singh Named New Patna DM

In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, IAS officer Chandrashekhar Singh has been appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Patna. He replaces Shirsat Kapil Ashok, who has been reassigned as the managing director of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Ltd.

As part of the changes, four other IAS officers were also transferred. Himanshu Shrama, from the 2011 batch, is now the chief executive officer of the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (JEEVIKA).

Nilesh Ramchandra Deore has returned to his state cadre from central deputation and has taken on the role of managing director of the North Bihar Power Distribution Company. Aditya Prakash is the new secretary of the health department, while Lakshman Tiwary has been appointed as an officer on special duty in the Revenue and Land Reforms department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)