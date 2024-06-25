Left Menu

Massive Online Fraud Bust: 58 Arrested Across Bihar

Bihar police have arrested 58 individuals involved in a massive online fraud operation. The Economic Offences Unit seized mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, laptops, and cash. The suspects were connected with e-commerce scams, deceiving individuals by impersonating company employees, among other fraudulent activities.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:07 IST
Bihar Police have achieved a significant breakthrough, arresting 58 individuals suspected of running a large-scale online fraud operation.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) conducted arrests across Gopalganj, Nawada, Patna, Saran, Sheikhpura, and Nalanda, as announced on Tuesday.

Seized items included 125 mobile phones, 95 SIM cards, 75 ATM cards, 15 laptops, customer data sheets, and Rs 95,000 in cash.

The EOU statement highlighted that fraudsters from Nawada infiltrated e-commerce firms, using stolen customer details to defraud unsuspecting clients.

Various scams involved posing as e-commerce representatives and online money transfer frauds.

