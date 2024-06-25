Massive Online Fraud Bust: 58 Arrested Across Bihar

Bihar Police have achieved a significant breakthrough, arresting 58 individuals suspected of running a large-scale online fraud operation.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) conducted arrests across Gopalganj, Nawada, Patna, Saran, Sheikhpura, and Nalanda, as announced on Tuesday.

Seized items included 125 mobile phones, 95 SIM cards, 75 ATM cards, 15 laptops, customer data sheets, and Rs 95,000 in cash.

The EOU statement highlighted that fraudsters from Nawada infiltrated e-commerce firms, using stolen customer details to defraud unsuspecting clients.

Various scams involved posing as e-commerce representatives and online money transfer frauds.

