Rory McIlroy Secures Career Grand Slam with Dramatic Masters Victory

Rory McIlroy triumphed at The Masters, grabbing his long-awaited Green Jacket and completing a career Grand Slam with a sudden-death playoff victory over Justin Rose. Despite a tense final round, McIlroy maintained composure, joining golfing legends with wins in all four major championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:32 IST
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy clinched his first Masters title after a nail-biting sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose, securing his career Grand Slam on a dramatic Sunday.

Overcoming a tense final round in which he missed a crucial five-foot par at the 18th, McIlroy triumphed by sinking a crucial birdie on the playoff hole.

This win places McIlroy amongst elite golfers like Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, becoming the sixth man and first European to achieve this coveted milestone in the sport.

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

