Election Betting Scandal Grows: More Police Officers Implicated

Britain's gambling regulator has expanded allegations, stating that additional police officers were involved in betting on the timing of the national election. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the Gambling Commission provided information about the misconduct involving five officers.

These officers, tasked with protecting royalty, politicians, and diplomats, have not been arrested but remain under investigation. The allegations emerged against the backdrop of existing claims involving members of the Conservative Party and even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's police bodyguard.

The scandal not only implicates senior government officials but also casts a shadow over the Conservative Party's campaign. With just days before the national election, the party is already anticipated to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.

On Tuesday, the Conservatives announced they were withdrawing support for two candidates under investigation. However, given the closeness to the election date, both will remain on the ballot. Craig Williams, one of the affected candidates, acknowledged the investigation and expressed his intention to clear his name. Tony Lee, husband of candidate Laura Saunders, has taken a leave amid similar allegations.

Labour has not remained unaffected. The party suspended one of its candidates, Kevin Scott, after learning he was under investigation. This expanding scandal continues to grip attention as the nation heads to the polls.

