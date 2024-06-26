Russia Warns Military Response to Ukrainian ATACMS Missile Attack
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated a possible military response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimean beachgoers with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles. The attack killed four, including two children, and injured 151. Russia holds the United States responsible for the incident.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:50 IST
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow did not rule out a military response to a Ukrainian missile attack on Crimean beachgoers with U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia said on Sunday that the United States was responsible for the Ukrainian attack on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula with five U.S.-supplied missiles that killed four people, including two children, and injured 151 more.
