Left Menu

India Prepares for Rollout of Transformative New Criminal Laws

The Union home ministry is set to implement three new criminal laws from next week, involving extensive training of 40 lakh grassroots functionaries and over 5.65 lakh officials. With these laws replacing outdated British-era codes, the initiative emphasizes technology and aims to ensure widespread public awareness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:54 IST
India Prepares for Rollout of Transformative New Criminal Laws
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Union home ministry is poised to introduce three groundbreaking criminal laws starting next week. In a major effort to ensure public understanding and smooth transition, over 40 lakh grassroots functionaries and 5.65 lakh officials from various departments have undergone rigorous training.

The new laws, set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, signify a sweeping reform in India's legal landscape. Emphasizing technological integration in investigations, trials, and court proceedings, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has upgraded the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to align with the new framework.

To further support the transition, myriad initiatives are underway, including capacity-building programs, technical assistance, and public awareness campaigns spearheaded by various ministries and national bodies. Significant efforts involve training through webinars, workshops, and the deployment of informative materials across educational institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024