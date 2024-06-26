India Prepares for Rollout of Transformative New Criminal Laws

The Union home ministry is poised to introduce three groundbreaking criminal laws starting next week. In a major effort to ensure public understanding and smooth transition, over 40 lakh grassroots functionaries and 5.65 lakh officials from various departments have undergone rigorous training.

The new laws, set to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, signify a sweeping reform in India's legal landscape. Emphasizing technological integration in investigations, trials, and court proceedings, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has upgraded the existing Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to align with the new framework.

To further support the transition, myriad initiatives are underway, including capacity-building programs, technical assistance, and public awareness campaigns spearheaded by various ministries and national bodies. Significant efforts involve training through webinars, workshops, and the deployment of informative materials across educational institutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)