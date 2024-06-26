Left Menu

Paris Court's Crucial Decision on Assad's Arrest Warrant

The Paris appeals court will determine whether to uphold an arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar Assad regarding alleged complicity in war crimes, including a 2013 chemical attack. The decision, pivotal due to Assad's head of state immunity, is expected soon and could have significant political and judicial ramifications.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:39 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The Paris appeals court is set to make a critical ruling this Wednesday on whether to uphold the arrest warrant issued against Syrian President Bashar Assad for alleged complicity in war crimes during Syria's devastating civil war.

Last November, French judicial authorities took a bold step by issuing international arrest warrants for Assad, his brother Maher, and two Syrian generals—Ghassan Abbas and Bassam al-Hassan—in connection with the 2013 chemical attack in Damascus suburbs, a horrific event that left over 1,000 people dead.

While victims of the attack hailed France's decision as a poignant reminder of the atrocities committed in Syria, the French anti-terrorism prosecutors have now asked magistrates to consider lifting Assad's warrant, citing his absolute immunity as a serving head of state. The court's verdict, expected this Wednesday, could set a significant precedent and has already stirred international attention.

