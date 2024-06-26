Left Menu

ED Questions Kejriwal's Bail: Supreme Court to Review

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) contends that the trial court judge was hasty in granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal without proper protocol. The Supreme Court has taken up the matter, allowing Kejriwal to file a substantial appeal. The core issue revolves around compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 17:29 IST
ED Questions Kejriwal's Bail: Supreme Court to Review
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday escalated concerns to the Supreme Court, alleging that a trial court judge hastily granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The federal agency condemned the June 20 order for its failure to adhere to the mandatory conditions under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Addressing a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti, the ED filed an affidavit asserting procedural lapses and sought the order's annulment. The court allowed Kejriwal to file a substantial appeal following Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi's representation. The top court acknowledged the gravity of the ED's concerns and granted liberty for further legal steps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024