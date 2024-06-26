ED Questions Kejriwal's Bail: Supreme Court to Review

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday escalated concerns to the Supreme Court, alleging that a trial court judge hastily granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The federal agency condemned the June 20 order for its failure to adhere to the mandatory conditions under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Addressing a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti, the ED filed an affidavit asserting procedural lapses and sought the order's annulment. The court allowed Kejriwal to file a substantial appeal following Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi's representation. The top court acknowledged the gravity of the ED's concerns and granted liberty for further legal steps.

