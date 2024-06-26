ED Questions Kejriwal's Bail: Supreme Court to Review
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) contends that the trial court judge was hasty in granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal without proper protocol. The Supreme Court has taken up the matter, allowing Kejriwal to file a substantial appeal. The core issue revolves around compliance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday escalated concerns to the Supreme Court, alleging that a trial court judge hastily granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
The federal agency condemned the June 20 order for its failure to adhere to the mandatory conditions under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Addressing a vacation bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice SVN Bhatti, the ED filed an affidavit asserting procedural lapses and sought the order's annulment. The court allowed Kejriwal to file a substantial appeal following Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi's representation. The top court acknowledged the gravity of the ED's concerns and granted liberty for further legal steps.
