Left Menu

Indian Builder's Fraud Unveiled: Assets Seized Amid Money Laundering Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 44 crore belonging to a Maharashtra-based builder, Lalit Tekchandani, under the anti-money laundering law. Tekchandani allegedly duped 1,700 homebuyers in Navi Mumbai, laundering funds for personal gain and creating assets under various names, as part of a Rs 400 crore scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:43 IST
Indian Builder's Fraud Unveiled: Assets Seized Amid Money Laundering Scandal
fraud
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at Rs 44 crore in connection to a money laundering case involving a builder from Maharashtra. The assets include a villa in Dubai and properties in Mumbai and Pune, linked to a scam affecting 1,700 homebuyers, authorities reported on Saturday.

Spearheaded by Supreme Construction and Developer Pvt Ltd, and its promoter Lalit Tekchandani, the alleged fraud collected Rs 400 crore from homebuyers for a project in Navi Mumbai. Despite promises, the homebuyers were left without homes or refunds, the federal agency stated.

Tekchandani, arrested last March, was found to have laundered the funds for personal gain, creating assets under various names. The ED's investigation revealed he transferred company receivables to an associate entity, siphoning funds unlawfully. Previously, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 158 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025