Bail Granted to Tahir Hussain in Delhi Riots Money Laundering Case
A court granted bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain has been jailed for over four years, which exceeds half the potential sentence under the alleged charges. However, he remains in custody for other charges.
A court in Delhi has granted bail to Tahir Hussain, a former AAP councillor, in the money laundering case tied to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Despite the bail, Hussain remains imprisoned due to accusations of a larger conspiracy in the communal unrest. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai noted that Hussain had already served over half of what could be a seven-year sentence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This decision follows Hussain spending more than four years behind bars. The court allowed bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 alongside two sureties. Not isolated to this case, Hussain also faces several FIRs by Delhi Police concerning the riots, leading to an Enforcement Case Information Report by the Enforcement Directorate on March 9, 2020.
