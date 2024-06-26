Stop Uyghur Genocide Moves to Block Shein’s LSE Listing
The UK-based human rights group Stop Uyghur Genocide has initiated a legal campaign to prevent Shein’s potential listing in London, citing labor practice concerns. Supported by law firm Leigh Day, the campaign urges the FCA to deny Shein’s public offering. Amnesty International also criticized Shein’s labor and human rights standards.
UK-based human rights group Stop Uyghur Genocide has launched a legal campaign to block Shein's potential London listing over concerns about its labour practices, a law firm representing the campaign group said on Wednesday.
Human rights law firm Leigh Day has written to the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to urge the regulator to refuse any attempt by Shein to list on the LSE, it said. Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the FCA declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Amnesty International UK said Shein's potential London initial public offering would be a "badge of shame" for the London Stock Exchange because of the fast-fashion firm's "questionable" labour and human rights standards. Shein confidentially filed papers with Britain's markets regulator in June, two sources told Reuters on Monday, kicking off the process for a potential London listing later this year.
The company has previously said it was investing in strengthening governance and compliance across its supply chain. The FCA has no investigation or enforcement powers relating to alleged breaches of legislation not within its remit, such as the Modern Slavery Act or tax legislation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts
Pakistan: Human Rights body raises concern about situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Delhi Water Crisis: Himachal Pradesh's Compliance Under Scrutiny by Supreme Court
Iraq Pledges Oil Production Compliance for 2024
IBBI Proposes New Framework to Streamline Insolvency Compliance