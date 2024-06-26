Left Menu

Mahapanchayat Demands Action Over Eid Cow Slaughter Post

Shopkeepers in Nahan and Hindu activists held a 'mahapanchayat' demanding strict action over a social media post showing cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Adha. The incident has led to significant unrest, with more than 2,000 activists gathering and submitting a memorandum to the district administration.

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:34 IST
On Wednesday, shopkeepers in Nahan downed shutters while Hindu activists convened a 'mahapanchayat' demanding strict action over a controversial social media post depicting cow slaughter during Eid-ul-Adha. The video, circulated by a Muslim trader from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has incited significant unrest in the area.

More than 2,000 activists and members from various Hindu organizations, including Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, gathered and marched to the deputy commissioner's office to submit a memorandum. The demonstrators, assembled at Bara Chowk in Nahan town under the banner of Devbhumi Sanatan Sanskriti Sanrakshan Manch (DSSSM), have vowed to continue their agitation until justice is served.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal addressed the 'mahapanchayat', alleging that district officials are under pressure and hesitant to act against the trader. An impartial inquiry into the incident has been demanded. DSSSM founder Shiv Kumar Garg criticized the local police's reluctance to take legal action as the crime occurred outside Himachal Pradesh's jurisdiction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

