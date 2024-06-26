Stalin Urges Modi for Immediate Caste-Based Census

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate a caste-based census with the national decadal census. He emphasized the necessity for up-to-date socio-economic data to aid underprivileged communities and ensure equitable development.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 20:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate a caste-based census with the upcoming national decadal census. In a letter dated October 20, 2023, Stalin highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive collection of socio-economic data to aid in the equitable distribution of development benefits, especially for marginalized communities.

Stalin reiterated that the last caste census was conducted in 1931, and contemporary data is crucial for framing effective policies. "Accurate socio-economic indicators are essential for legal validation of laws and targeted interventions," he emphasized. The Tamil Nadu Assembly has backed this call by passing a unanimous resolution on June 26, 2024, urging immediate action.

Census is a constitutional Union subject, and the operations are guided by the Census Act, 1948. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly's resolution and supporting documents have been forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office for immediate attention.

