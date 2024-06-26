Left Menu

Houthis Target Portuguese Ship in Israel's Haifa Port

Yemen's Houthis, alongside Iraq's Islamic Resistance, targeted the Portuguese-flagged MSC Manzanillo ship in Haifa port using drones. The Israeli military, however, reported no unusual activities. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, have been attacking shipping lanes since November to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:36 IST
Yemen's Houthis said on Wednesday they targeted a ship in Israel's Haifa port with a number of drones in a joint military operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The operation targeted the Portuguese-flagged container ship MSC Manzanillo, the Iran-aligned Houthi group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised speech on Wednesday. The Israeli military is not aware of any such incident, a spokesperson said, and there was no indication of anything unusual at Haifa port.

The Houthi group has been launching drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes since November, in what it says is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Iran-aligned Houthis first launched drone and missile strikes in shipping lanes in November. In dozens of attacks, they have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least three seafarers.

