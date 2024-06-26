Left Menu

Woman Rescued from Mob Attack on Child Lifting Suspicion at Birati Station

Passengers on a local train at Birati station, North 24 Parganas, thrashed a woman suspecting her of being a child lifter. Railway police rescued her and initiated an investigation. Despite the baby appearing comfortable with her, the mob's suspicion stemmed from her incoherent responses. Police urged the public to avoid believing in such rumors.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:48 IST
In a disturbing incident at Birati station in North 24 Parganas, passengers on a local train brutally assaulted a woman on suspicion of child lifting, as confirmed by Government Railway Police (GRP).

Authorities report the woman, who claimed to be the baby's mother and a resident of Dumdum, was saved by railway police officers. Despite the baby appearing at ease in her presence, passengers were alarmed by her vague answers when questioned about her relationship with the child.

As false reports of her being a child lifter spread, the mob's aggression escalated, even blocking railway tracks for 15 minutes. The GRP had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and ensure the woman's safety. This incident follows multiple recent cases of mob violence in North 24 Parganas spurred by child-lifting rumors. Police continue to urge the public to disregard unverified allegations, having arrested several individuals for spreading such fake news.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

