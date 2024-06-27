Vatican Faces Landmark Legal Battle in London Over Property Scandal

The Vatican is on trial in a London court, with British financier Raffaele Mincione attempting to recover his tarnished reputation amid accusations linked to a $375 million investment in London property. This marks a historic moment as it is the first instance of the Holy See standing trial in a foreign court.

Raffaele Mincione, already convicted for embezzlement by a Vatican tribunal and sentenced to over five years in prison (which he is appealing), countersued at London's High Court. He claims he acted in good faith during his dealings with the Vatican's secretariat of state and seeks declarations to this effect.

Despite the Vatican's attempts to dismiss his claims, the British court is proceeding with the trial on the grounds that it involves commercial transactions not typically protected by sovereign immunity. The trial will feature testimony from high-ranking Vatican official Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra and is expected to last several weeks.

