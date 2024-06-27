Vatican Faces Landmark Legal Battle in London Over Property Scandal
The Vatican stands trial in a London court as British financier Raffaele Mincione seeks to clear his name from fraud allegations related to a $375 million property investment. The trial marks a historic moment as it's the first time the Vatican faces trial in a foreign court.
Raffaele Mincione, already convicted for embezzlement by a Vatican tribunal and sentenced to over five years in prison (which he is appealing), countersued at London's High Court. He claims he acted in good faith during his dealings with the Vatican's secretariat of state and seeks declarations to this effect.
Despite the Vatican's attempts to dismiss his claims, the British court is proceeding with the trial on the grounds that it involves commercial transactions not typically protected by sovereign immunity. The trial will feature testimony from high-ranking Vatican official Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra and is expected to last several weeks.
