UN Political Chief Convenes Historic Meeting with Taliban Amidst Criticism
The UN political chief, Rosemary DiCarlo, will chair a landmark meeting between Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and envoys from around 25 countries, addressing issues such as women's rights and human rights violations. This initial engagement aims for peaceful coexistence and adherence to international law by the Taliban.
In a historic first, UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo will head a groundbreaking meeting involving Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and representatives from approximately 25 nations, amidst mounting criticism over the exclusion of Afghan women.
DiCarlo clarified during a press briefing that the two-day summit, commencing Sunday, is an initial endeavor aimed at establishing a peaceful coexistence between the Taliban and its neighbors, while ensuring adherence to international law, the UN Charter, and human rights.
Notably, this marks the first UN meeting with Afghan envoys in Doha that the Taliban will attend, having previously turned down invitations. The assembly will feature envoys from the European Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the United States, Russia, China, and Afghanistan's neighboring countries.
