Left Menu

Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Odisha's Kendrapara District

A 52-year-old woman, Sushila Nayak, was killed and eight others were injured in a violent clash over a long-standing land dispute in Sangrampur village, Odisha. The clash led to multiple hospitalizations, and police have detained three individuals while the investigation continues.

PTI | Kendrapada | Updated: 27-06-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 11:43 IST
Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Odisha's Kendrapara District
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a violent clash in Odisha's Kendrapara district, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Sangrampur village under the jurisdiction of Rajkanika police station. Police identified the deceased as Sushila Nayak, who died instantly after being struck with a wooden plank.

All the injured parties were rushed to Kendrapara district hospital, with two later being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their conditions worsened.

Inspector Dilip Dhal of Rajkanika police station suspects the violence stemmed from a property dispute. 'We are investigating the exact cause of the clash. Three individuals have been detained while others involved have fled. Raids are being conducted on their suspected hideouts,' he stated.

A case was filed including charges under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024