Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Odisha's Kendrapara District

A 52-year-old woman was killed and eight others were injured after a long-standing land dispute escalated into a violent clash in Odisha's Kendrapara district, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Sangrampur village under the jurisdiction of Rajkanika police station. Police identified the deceased as Sushila Nayak, who died instantly after being struck with a wooden plank.

All the injured parties were rushed to Kendrapara district hospital, with two later being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their conditions worsened.

Inspector Dilip Dhal of Rajkanika police station suspects the violence stemmed from a property dispute. 'We are investigating the exact cause of the clash. Three individuals have been detained while others involved have fled. Raids are being conducted on their suspected hideouts,' he stated.

A case was filed including charges under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention).

