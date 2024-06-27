Chhattisgarh Armed Force Officer Critically Injured in Suicide Attempt

In a distressing incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a personnel of the Armed Force critically wounded himself in an apparent suicide attempt using his service rifle, according to police sources.

The event took place in the early hours while constable Manoj Dinkar was in his barrack in the CAF camp located in Rampuram village under Bhopalpatnam police station jurisdiction, officials confirmed.

Preliminary reports indicate that Dinkar, affiliated with the 15th battalion of the CAF, turned his weapon on himself, resulting in severe injuries. He was promptly rushed to a local hospital and subsequently transferred to Jagdalpur in Bastar district for advanced medical care. Authorities have found no suicide note and are conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind his drastic action.

